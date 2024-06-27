BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 2,789 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BeiGene by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 53.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 15.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

