BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Julia Aijun Wang Sells 899 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

