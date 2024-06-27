BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,459 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $126.97 and a fifty-two week high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.