BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Lai Wang Sells 1,064 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

