Benin Management CORP Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.