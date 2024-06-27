BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BANFP opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26.
