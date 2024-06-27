Bilal Arif Sells 7,859 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.45 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SRPT. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.06.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

