BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$144.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BB. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE BB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

