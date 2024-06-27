BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $136-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.13 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

