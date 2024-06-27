BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 388.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

