Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.66

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 424040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Boston Partners increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $867,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 155.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.