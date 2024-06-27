BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Lessened by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

