Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 7,871 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B stock opened at C$87.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$94.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.13.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.70.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.