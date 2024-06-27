Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Eve Laurier Sells 7,871 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
BBD.B stock opened at C$87.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$94.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.70.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
