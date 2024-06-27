Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $156.23 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,306,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

