Brendan J. Paddick Buys 150,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

