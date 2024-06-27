Brendan J. Paddick Purchases 150,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LILA. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

