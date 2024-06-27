Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Joel Fitzgibbon Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$27.20 ($18.13), for a total value of A$13,600.00 ($9,066.67).
Joel Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Joel Fitzgibbon purchased 500 shares of Brickworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.88 ($18.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,940.00 ($9,293.33).
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76.
Brickworks Increases Dividend
About Brickworks
Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brickworks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.