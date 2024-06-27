BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $15.77 Average PT from Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

BTSG stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

