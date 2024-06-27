British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

