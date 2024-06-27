Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $11.27

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
EC opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $13.14.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
