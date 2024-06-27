Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) PT at $163.20

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

PAG opened at $148.16 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

