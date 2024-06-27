Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 313.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

