Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.39

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 219984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

