Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,154 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,650 shares in the company, valued at $113,050,446.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $380.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.94 and its 200-day moving average is $311.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.68, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

