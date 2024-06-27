BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

