CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.64.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CACI

CACI International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CACI opened at $437.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $439.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.