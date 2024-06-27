Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.78.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,169. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $309.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

