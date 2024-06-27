Calibre Mining Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXB. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.65.

TSE:CXB opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.67. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

