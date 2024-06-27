Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 384.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLDI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Calidi Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

