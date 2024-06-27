Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CLDI stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.