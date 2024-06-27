California Resources (NYSE:CRC) vs. Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head to Head Comparison

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Barnwell Industries and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71

California Resources has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.79%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.98 -$960,000.00 ($0.33) -7.45 California Resources $2.80 billion 1.27 $564.00 million $3.49 14.82

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Barnwell Industries pays out -3.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -13.29% -18.20% -9.39% California Resources 11.34% 11.00% 5.91%

Summary

California Resources beats Barnwell Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

