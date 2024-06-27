Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Purchases 544 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.99 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.13. The company has a market cap of C$103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

