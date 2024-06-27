Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani Sells 3,200 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.1603293 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

