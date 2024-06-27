Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CATX opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.