Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Evercore ISI

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.