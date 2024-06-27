CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.95. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.