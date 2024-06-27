Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Up to $98.46

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.46, but opened at $101.05. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 18,528 shares traded.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

