Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 4.1%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $124.38. 2,609,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,562,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Carvana from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Carvana Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,833,144.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,726,829 shares of company stock worth $184,039,483. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

