Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Invests $543,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

