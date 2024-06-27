CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 24,541 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

