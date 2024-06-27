Celia Baxter Purchases 26,566 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Celia Baxter bought 26,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,275.28).

DWL opened at GBX 73.85 ($0.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.14. Dowlais Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67.93 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.05 ($1.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

