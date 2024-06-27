Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

