CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CF Industries by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

