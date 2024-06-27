CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 22536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

CGX Energy Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The firm has a market cap of C$98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

