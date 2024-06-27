Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

