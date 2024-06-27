Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.72. 404,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,339,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.53.

Specifically, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.