Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 242000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

