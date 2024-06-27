Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 6,000 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $74,868,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

