CIC Wealth LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 496,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 160,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $353.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

