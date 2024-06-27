Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,226,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

